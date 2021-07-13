Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

