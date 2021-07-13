Insider Selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NYSE:KLIC) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NYSE:KLIC) CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $2,825,500.00.

KLIC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.70. 11,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,143. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

