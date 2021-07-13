Insider Selling: Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. 437,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,435. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 129.93, a current ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LADR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

