Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) VP Sells 21,809 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,183,356.34.

NYSE LSCC traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,062. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

