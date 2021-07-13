Insider Selling: Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:MRSN) Insider Sells 4,102 Shares of Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:MRSN) insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20.

Shares of NYSE MRSN opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $29.09.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

