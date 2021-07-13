Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) CEO Sells 26,092 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,703,392.12.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $459,174.59.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,158 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $118,822.38.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,662 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $191,429.16.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $306,152.28.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 32,465 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $3,804,248.70.

Natera stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,434. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $127.19.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

