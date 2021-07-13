Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NYSE:OCGN) Director Sells 7,191 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NYSE:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 7,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $63,424.62.

Uday Kompella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $81,300.00.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

