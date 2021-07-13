Insider Selling: Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:BPSR) CFO Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $42,000.00.
NYSE:BPSR opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.63.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile
