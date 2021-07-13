Insider Selling: Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $2,479,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Stephen West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00.

NASDAQ:PSNL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,840. The company has a market capitalization of $991.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.51. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Personalis by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,464,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after acquiring an additional 294,905 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Personalis by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after acquiring an additional 149,560 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Personalis by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after acquiring an additional 149,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Personalis by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 162,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

