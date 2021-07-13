Insider Selling: Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Senior Officer Sells 268,518 Shares of Stock

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Senior Officer Thomas Dmitro Ciz sold 268,518 shares of Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$92,128.53.

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.30. The company had a trading volume of 395,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$47.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. Pieridae Energy Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$1.60.

Separately, Haywood Securities downgraded Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.55 in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

