Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 2,648 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $88,787.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dirk G. Brockstedt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $44,931.04.

RAPT traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.43. 283,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,489. The stock has a market cap of $786.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.05. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

