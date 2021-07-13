Insider Selling: Research Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:RSSS) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:RSSS) CFO Alan Louis Urban sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $12,150.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Alan Louis Urban sold 10,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $24,000.00.

NYSE RSSS opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

