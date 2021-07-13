Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) Major Shareholder Sells 9,831 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE SFIX traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 922,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,051. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76.
Stitch Fix Company Profile
Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.