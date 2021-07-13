Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) Major Shareholder Sells 9,831 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE SFIX traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 922,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,051. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

