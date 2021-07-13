Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) EVP Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $61,916.25.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $62,273.75.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $64,116.25.

VIR stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.