Insider Selling: ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) Insider Sells 44,551 Shares of Stock

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) insider Timothy G. Yarbrough sold 44,551 shares of ZipRecruiter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $891,020.00.

Shares of NYSE ZIP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,870. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $26.71.

Get ZipRecruiter alerts:

ZipRecruiter Company Profile

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for ZipRecruiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZipRecruiter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.