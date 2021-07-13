Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Director Sells 40,461 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Director Associates L.P. Ta sold 40,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,181,657.12.

Shares of NYSE:ZI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.65. 46,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,303. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

