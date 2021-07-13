Insight Protocol Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $160,284.77 and $14,782.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

