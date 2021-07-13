Insignia Systems, Inc. (NYSE:ISIG) Major Shareholder Nicholas John Swenson Acquires 2,900 Shares

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NYSE:ISIG) major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,285.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 51,215 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $391,282.60.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 2,574 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $17,117.10.

Insignia Systems stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.