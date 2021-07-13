Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSP. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE NSP opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,158 shares of company stock worth $6,183,491 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 24.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

