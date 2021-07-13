Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:INSE) Insider Sells $57,513,059.00 in Stock

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:INSE) insider Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $57,513,059.00.

NYSE INSE opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $13.12.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

