Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $469.28 Million

Analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to announce sales of $469.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $475.00 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $393.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.45.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,273,000 after buying an additional 136,321 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,124,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,213,000 after buying an additional 156,977 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,491,000 after buying an additional 96,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after buying an additional 311,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.63. The company had a trading volume of 168,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.70. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

