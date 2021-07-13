InsurAce (INSUR) Price Reaches $1.40 on Exchanges

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. InsurAce has a total market cap of $15.81 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00004282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00114431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00158369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,765.20 or 0.99971319 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.57 or 0.00956747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002813 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

