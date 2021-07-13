Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,256,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVV opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

