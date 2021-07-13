Intellectus Partners LLC Has $334,000 Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,981 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 3,259.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 32,592 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,052,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.31.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 1,588.77%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.