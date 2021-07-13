Intellectus Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

