Intellectus Partners LLC Takes $231,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,885 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after acquiring an additional 72,942 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.15.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

