Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $126.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 887,833 shares of company stock worth $102,364,127 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,074,000 after purchasing an additional 218,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,552,000 after buying an additional 203,607 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after buying an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after buying an additional 158,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTLA traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $144.53. 5,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.37. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.