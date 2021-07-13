InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IHG opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 212.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $75.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

