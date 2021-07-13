Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,658 ($73.92). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,632 ($73.58), with a volume of 290,040 shares.

ITRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 6,250 ($81.66) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,750 ($75.12).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £164.90. The stock has a market cap of £9.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

