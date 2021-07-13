Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,047 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.38% of Intrusion worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Shares of INTZ opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Intrusion Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 149.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.