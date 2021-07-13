Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $959.05 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $566.21 and a twelve month high of $960.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $868.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.26.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

