Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,520,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,838 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Inuvo were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INUV opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42. Inuvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $108.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

