iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Up 1,019.4% in June

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 710,800 shares, a growth of 1,019.4% from the June 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,076,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.55. 797,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,617. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.02. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USIG. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 504.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,104.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

