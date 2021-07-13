iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,408,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,514,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,557,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,983,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $75.01 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.