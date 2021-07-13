iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.80. 578,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80.

