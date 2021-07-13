iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Position Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $102.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.31 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.17.

