iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Holdings Trimmed by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,663 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 4.88% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,897,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,230,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $972,000.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.70.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

