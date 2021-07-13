iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,308,000 after purchasing an additional 192,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,116,000 after purchasing an additional 181,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163,099 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 151,933 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,341.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,881 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $450.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.82. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $270.85 and a 12 month high of $455.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

