Islet Management LP Buys New Stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 348,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKIU. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. 2,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,800. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12.

