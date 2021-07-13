Islet Management LP Buys New Stake in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.76% of Gores Holdings V as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings V by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gores Holdings V alerts:

Shares of Gores Holdings V stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 87,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,871. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.25.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.