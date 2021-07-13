Islet Management LP Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMGCU remained flat at $$10.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 92,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,934. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

