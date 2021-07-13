Islet Management LP Sells 50,000 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Islet Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Islet Management LP’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cars.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

CARS traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $13.12. 630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,041. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.95. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 2.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.