Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the bank on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

