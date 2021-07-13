iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ITOS) VP Yvonne Mcgrath Sells 7,927 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ITOS) VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $173,759.84.

Yvonne Mcgrath also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,926 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $195,692.94.

Shares of NYSE:ITOS traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 206,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,693. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.