J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NYSE:JBHT) SVP Jennifer Boattini Sells 3,662 Shares

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NYSE:JBHT) SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02.

JBHT stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.91. 719,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,610. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $183.80.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.