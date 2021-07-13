J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to announce $390.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.95 million and the highest is $397.90 million. J2 Global reported sales of $330.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JCOM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $142.30 on Tuesday. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $145.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,415,000 after buying an additional 1,140,230 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,061,000 after acquiring an additional 143,127 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after acquiring an additional 592,736 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Earnings History and Estimates for J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

