James C. Lim Sells 3,429 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.62. 524,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.