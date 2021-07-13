James E. Flynn Sells 99,325 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ MIRM traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. 67,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,111. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $487.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.32.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). On average, research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.