James Fisher and Sons (FSJ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

6/29/2021 – James Fisher and Sons had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – James Fisher and Sons had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

LON:FSJ opened at GBX 870.66 ($11.38) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 957.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £439.65 million and a PE ratio of -7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. James Fisher and Sons plc has a 1 year low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

