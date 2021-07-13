James Latham (LON:LTHM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,210.00

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,210 ($15.81) and last traded at GBX 1,172 ($15.31), with a volume of 9637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,155 ($15.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of £233.24 million and a P/E ratio of 15.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,062.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from James Latham’s previous dividend of $5.70. This represents a yield of 1.38%. James Latham’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

